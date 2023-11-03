ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.