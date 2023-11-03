abrdn plc Sells 53,438 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.85% of LCI Industries worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

