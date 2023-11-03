abrdn plc Purchases 42,547 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,547 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

