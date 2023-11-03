abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 275.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $70.10 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.