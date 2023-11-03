93,532 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

