7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Volume Hits $7.97

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005797 BTC on popular exchanges.

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98440932 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

