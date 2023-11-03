1,714 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $447.60 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

