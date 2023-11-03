1,666 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

