100 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $242.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.