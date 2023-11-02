ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,785 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,597,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

