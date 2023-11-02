Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.50, but opened at $88.88. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 66,720 shares trading hands.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Get Workiva alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva Trading Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,571.85%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.