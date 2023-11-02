Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.50, but opened at $88.88. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $88.56, with a volume of 66,720 shares trading hands.
WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 5,571.85%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
