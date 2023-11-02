Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:WMC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 415.82 and a current ratio of 415.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.