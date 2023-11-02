voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.84. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

