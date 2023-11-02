Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Vita Coco updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 10,890 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $322,017.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,046 shares in the company, valued at $20,020,250.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

