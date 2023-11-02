Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
