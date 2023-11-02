Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 120,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Visa by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 989,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 487,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

