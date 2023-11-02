Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 120,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Visa by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 989,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 487,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.32 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

