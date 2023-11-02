Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider David Murray Buys 290,870 Shares of Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Free Report) insider David Murray purchased 290,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,779.16 ($12,598.19).

Veris Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Veris Company Profile

Veris Limited provides surveying and spatial data services primarily in Australia. The company provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients. It offers engineering survey; engineering and property services; and town planning and urban design services.

