U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.11 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $422.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

