U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,823 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.