TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 6.5 %

BLD opened at $243.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.