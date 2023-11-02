The Eastern Company (EML) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Eastern Price Performance

EML stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.09. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastern by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EML

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.