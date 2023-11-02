The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,019 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $43,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

