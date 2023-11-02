TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.12. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 863,827 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.