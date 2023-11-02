TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $105.48 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,791,068,260 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,744,011 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.