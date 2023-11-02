T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 58,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 573.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,704,000 after buying an additional 255,659 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

