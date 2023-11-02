Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

NYSE SYY opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

