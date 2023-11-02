S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.18. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

