Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.62 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

