StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

