StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered NCR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Get NCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCR

NCR Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $222,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 58.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 543,372 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.