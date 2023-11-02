StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CANF. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

