StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $314.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,207,003.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939 over the last three months. 12.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

