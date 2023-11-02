StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.27. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $386,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

