StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99.
About Duck Creek Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.