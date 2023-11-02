StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

