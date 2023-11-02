StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.69.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.46%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
