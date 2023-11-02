StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
