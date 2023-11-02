StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE CIR opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CIRCOR International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter worth $374,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

