StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in Esports
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.