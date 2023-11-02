StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.