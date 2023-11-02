Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

