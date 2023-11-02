SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

