SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.58 and a 52-week high of $196.39.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
