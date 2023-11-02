Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,036,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 942,426 shares.The stock last traded at $35.14 and had previously closed at $34.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

