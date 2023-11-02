Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 791 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $70,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

