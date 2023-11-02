Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Up 1.5 %
V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
