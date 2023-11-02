Smith Salley & Associates Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Walmart were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

