Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

