Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.13.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

