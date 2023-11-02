Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 328 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 311,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Novartis by 97.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 52.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

