Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 702.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 162,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 467,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,499,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OMC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

