Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in General Electric by 138.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 11.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 33.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

