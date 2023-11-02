Saturna Capital CORP Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $487.15 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.66 and a twelve month high of $508.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

