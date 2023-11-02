Sandy Spring Bank Sells 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,766.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,771.32 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,025.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,861.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,256.96.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

